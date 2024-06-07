Slicker Set to Add to Caps

Friday, 7th Jun 2024 09:31

Blues keeper Cieran Slicker could win his 17th Scotland U21s cap when his side take on Austria in a friendly at Stadium Wiener Neustadt this evening.

The game is the second the young Scots are playing this week, Slicker having played the full 90 minutes as they were beaten 2-1 by Türkiye in another friendly at the Kasımpaşa Stadium in Istanbul on Monday.

Elsewhere, former Blues midfielder Byron Lawrence, 28, has joined St Ives Town having left Needham Market.





Photo: Matchday Images