Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Slicker Set to Add to Caps
Friday, 7th Jun 2024 09:31

Blues keeper Cieran Slicker could win his 17th Scotland U21s cap when his side take on Austria in a friendly at Stadium Wiener Neustadt this evening.

The game is the second the young Scots are playing this week, Slicker having played the full 90 minutes as they were beaten 2-1 by Türkiye in another friendly at the Kasımpaşa Stadium in Istanbul on Monday.

Elsewhere, former Blues midfielder Byron Lawrence, 28, has joined St Ives Town having left Needham Market.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2024