Burns: We're Still Behind Boss Page

Friday, 7th Jun 2024 15:20 Town wideman Wes Burns insists he and his Wales teammates back manager Rob Page, after he was booed following last night’s dreary 0-0 friendly draw with Gibraltar at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal. Burns played the full 90 minutes and won his seventh cap as the Welsh huffed and puffed against one of Europe’s minnows, who included former Town academy full-back Kian Ronan, now with King’s Lynn, in their side. “Yeah, 100 per cent,” Burns said when asked whether the players remain behind Page. “He’s done unbelievable things with this group. After you’ve been so successful in years gone by, people assume you’ll always do well. “Sometimes you have to block out the outside noise. As a group, we know what we’ve achieved in the past and what we can achieve going forward. “Sometimes it can be frustrating – they [the Wales fans] have travelled all this way and want to see us win and score goals. “But we’ve got to be patient and the fans need to work with us on that. We’re a young group and we’re all coming together.” Wales are in action again on Sunday when they take on Slovakia in Trnava with the matches preparation for their UEFA Nations League campaign which gets under way in September with the Welsh grouped with Iceland, Türkiye and Montenegro.

Photo: TWTD



