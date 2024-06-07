Nsiala Returns to Hurst's Shrews

Friday, 7th Jun 2024 21:17 Former Blues centre-half Toto Nsiala has returned to his former club Shrewsbury Town, the fourth time ex-Blues manager Paul Hurst has signed the 32-year-old. Nsiala joined Town from the Shrews in the summer of 2018 in a joint-£2 million deal with Jon Nolan during Hurst’s short spell in charge at Portman Road The DR Congo international left the Blues in January 2022, having spent a stint on loan at Bolton in 2020, when he joined Fleetwood. Nsiala, who made 71 starts and six sub appearances for Town, scoring once, left the Cod Army last November and joined Burton Albion on a short-term deal in February. He has signed a two-year deal back at the New Meadow. “We have got a really good relationship and I think myself and [assistant manager] Chris [Doig] will be able to get the best out of him – as we have done previously,” said Hurst, who himself returned to the League One Shrews in January. “He obviously knows how we work and our expectations of him. I think that works for Toto. “A lot of the fans will remember him from before – but for those who haven’t seen him, Toto is a very committed defender who will put his body on the line. “He has good athleticism, he is brave and he is good one-v-one. He brings an aerial presence that every team needs and on top of that, he is vocal. By bringing him in we gain experience and leadership qualities. “In his time here before, while it is a few years on, he was part of a fantastic team and group. “I think the fact he was so keen to work with us again and also come back to this football club speaks volumes. “I’m really looking forward to working with him and giving him responsibility within the squad.”

Photo: Matchday Images



