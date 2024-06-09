Trio Could Win Caps

Sunday, 9th Jun 2024 09:52 Town trio Nathan Broadhead, Wes Burns and Axel Tuanzebe could add to their international caps this evening. Broadhead and Burns’s Wales take on Slovakia in a friendly in Trnava (KO 7.45pm, S4C and Premier Sports 1). Burns, 29, won his seventh full cap and played the full 90 minutes as Wales were frustrated to a 0-0 draw by Gibraltar in another friendly in Portugal on Wednesday, while Broadhead, 26, who has previously won 11 caps, scoring two goals, was left on the bench. Former Blues loanee Kieffer Moore is also in the squad. Tuanzebe’s DR Congo host Togo in a World Cup qualifier in Kinshasa having drawn 1-1 away against Senegal on Wednesday. The game kicks off at 5pm and will be streamed live by FIFA. The 26-year-old won his first full cap in the Senegal match having switched international allegiance to the country of his birth in March from England, where he grew up, with whom he had played at U19, U20 and U21 levels. DR Congo are currently third in their qualification group with the Togolese one place and one point behind them. The winners go directly through to the World Cup finals and the runners-up into a play-off. Cameron Burgess remains with the Australia squad, who host Palestine in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The Town defender took part in a traditional smoking ceremony performed by the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation having arrived in Perth, his home town ahead of the match. Following our arrival to Perth, @CamBurgess95, @GethinJones8 and Josh Nisbet took part in a Welcome to Country and a traditional smoking ceremony performed by the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation at the Kaarta Gar-Up Lookout in Kings Park.#Socceroos #WAtheDreamState pic.twitter.com/xyZfhEPVCB — Subway Socceroos (@Socceroos) June 9, 2024

Photo: Reuters



