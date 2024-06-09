Scots Clubs Eye Slicker Loan

Sunday, 9th Jun 2024 12:09 Town keeper Cieran Slicker is reportedly a loan target of Scottish Premiership sides Hibernian and Kilmarnock. Slicker joined the Blues last summer from Manchester City and made two cup starts but was also on the bench in the league on nine occasions. The 21-year-old, who has been with the Scotland U21s squad, said earlier in the week that a loan this season will be his next step. “Now def­in­itely is the time for me to go and play and I feel like I am in a good pos­i­tion to do so,” he said. “I want to go out and play games, that’s the main thing for me. “I always enjoy com­ing away with the 21s but I want to show people I can do it week in and week out. “We’ve had a lot of dis­cus­sions with the man­ager [Kieran McKenna] and goal­keep­ing coach [Rene Gilmartin] and every­one is on the same page with it. “We’ve had a lot of dis­cus­sions with the man­ager and goal­keep­ing coach and every­one is on the same page with it. “So now we are look­ing for options to see what is the best plat­form to help me kick on. That’s the plan. “Per­haps people will look at it and see that I didn’t play too many games but being around the squad and work­ing with the man­ager and his staff has been almost as good as play­ing 30 games. So it was actually an important season.” Now, the Scottish Sun reports that Hibs and Killie, where Blues defender Corrie Ndaba has just completed a successful spell, are both showing interest in taking the Manchester-born glovesman for the 2024/25 campaign. Town’s keeper ranks could be set for a shake-up over the summer with Christian Walton perhaps moving on having rarely featured last season. Town recently took an option to extend his contract for a further season, which would ensure a fee should the 28-year-old depart. Vaclav Hladky, who played all bar the final couple of minutes of the 2023/24, is in discussions regarding a new contract with his current terms up this summer, having said he is keen to stay. The Blues have been widely linked with Brighton’s former England U21 keeper Carl Rushworth, 22, who spent last season on loan at Swansea City and the previous campaign at Lincoln City having had earlier stints with Worthing and Walsall. Rushworth, who is 6ft 2in tall, is very much the profile of player the Blues have targeted over the last couple of seasons and it would be little surprise if the one-time Huddersfield and Halifax schoolboy is on this summer’s list. Elsewhere, we understand morning links with Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien are wide of the mark.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Suffolkboy added 12:56 - Jun 9

We must wait and see ; but I don’t think VH ,much as he has improved, is a Premiership level keeper — looks a bit ‘ frail ‘ in a number of aspects .

Other areas definitely need reinforcement for the new set of demands .

COYB 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments