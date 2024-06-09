Duo Win Caps as Wales Thrashed

Sunday, 9th Jun 2024 21:36

Blues pair Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns won caps as Wales were thrashed 4-0 by Slovakia in Trnava this evening.

Broadhead, who has taken his caps total to 12, started and played the first hour before being replaced in his usual left-sided forward role by Lewis Koumas.

Burns, who has now picked up eight caps, came on at the same time, replacing Brennan Johnson, son of Blues’ legend David.

Former Town loanee Kieffer Moore played the full 90 minutes in another dismal Wales display in which no one caught the eye.

Elsewhere, Axel Tuanzebe was an unused sub as DR Congo beat Togo 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Kinshasa.

The 26-year-old, who made his full international debut in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw in Senegal, was initially included in the starting line-up posted on social media by his national association before the correct XI was announced.





Photo: Reuters