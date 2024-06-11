Burgess Set For Cap

Tuesday, 11th Jun 2024 09:32

Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess is expected to start when Australia face Palestine in a World Cup qualifier at HBF Park in his home town of Perth this afternoon (KO 1.05pm).

Burgess, 28, will win his ninth full cap as the Socceroos seek to maintain their 100 per cent record in the second stage of qualifying.

On Thursday, Burgess was an unused sub as the Australians, who are already through to the third stage of qualification, won 2-0 away against Bangladesh in Dhaka.





Photo: AAP