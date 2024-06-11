Burgess Wins Cap as Socceroos Thrash Palestine

Tuesday, 11th Jun 2024 15:36 Town centre-half Cameron Burgess won his ninth full cap as Australia thrashed Palestine 5-0 at HBF Park in his home town of Perth to complete a 100 per cent World Cup qualification second round campaign this afternoon. The 28-year-old started and played the full 90 minutes as the Socceroos made it six wins from six having already cemented their place in the third round of qualification.

Photo: Reuters



