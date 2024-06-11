Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Burgess Wins Cap as Socceroos Thrash Palestine
Tuesday, 11th Jun 2024 15:36

Town centre-half Cameron Burgess won his ninth full cap as Australia thrashed Palestine 5-0 at HBF Park in his home town of Perth to complete a 100 per cent World Cup qualification second round campaign this afternoon.

The 28-year-old started and played the full 90 minutes as the Socceroos made it six wins from six having already cemented their place in the third round of qualification.


Photo: Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2024