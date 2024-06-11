Former Blues Keeper Wright Joins Seasiders

Tuesday, 11th Jun 2024 19:49

Former Blues U21s keeper Harry Wright has signed for Isthmian League North Felixstowe & Walton United.

Wright, the son of Blues legend Richard, was with Witton Albion in the Northern Premier League at the start of last season before joining the revived Bury as the Gigg Lane side reached the North-West Counties League Premier Division play-off final where they were beaten on penalties by Wythenshawe Town.

The 25-year-old was released by the Blues in the summer of 2021 without making a senior appearance, moving on to Fleetwood.

Elsewhere, former Blues U21s full-back Max Hudson, 19, has joined Dulwich Hamlet having been with Concord Rangers and Hayes & Yeading United last season after being released by Town last summer.

Meanwhile, released academy midfielder Seth O’Neill has joined Ipswich Wanderers on a two-year deal having spent last season on loan at Felixstowe & Walton and Stowmarket Town.

O’Neill, 19, had been with the Blues since he was 13 until his departure at the end of the season.





Photo: Matchday Images