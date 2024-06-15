Finidi Resigns as Nigeria Head Coach

Saturday, 15th Jun 2024 13:37 Former Town winger Finidi George has resigned as head coach of Nigeria having only taken charge at the end of April. George, 53, had been in interim control for two friendlies following the departure of Jose Peseiro after the 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations final defeat to the Cote d’Ivoire in February having previously been the Portuguese’s assistant for the previous 20 months. On April 29th he took on the role on a full-time basis but was in the hotseat for only two World Cup qualifiers earlier this month, a 1-1 draw with South Africa and a 2-1 defeat to Benin. His resignation comes days after the Nigeria Football Federation announced its intention to appoint a foreign technical adviser. George, who is also manager of club side Enyimba, was a member of Nigeria’s Golden Generation which won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and made a big impact at FIFA World Cup finals in USA the same year. He won 62 full caps, scoring six times, also featuring at the 1998 World Cup finals and and the 1992, 2000 and 2002 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. The Nigerian international, who won the Champions League as a player with Ajax, was one of George Burley’s big signings in the summer of 2001 as the Blues looked to build on their fifth place in the Premier League, costing £3.1 million from Real Mallorca. Despite a dramatic home debut when he scored twice in a 3-1 victory over Derby, George’s time at Town was ultimately a huge disappointment. In the summer of 2003, with George not part of then-manager Joe Royle’s plans, Town settled the remaining two years of the winger’s contract, an agreement which was understood to have seen him paid £1 million over the next 18 months. “It might be an understatement to say that his career with Ipswich has been as disappointing for the club as it has, no doubt, for him,” chairman David Sheepshanks said in a statement at the time. “Despite the cost, early termination of the contract made best sense for Ipswich Town. George made 30 Blues starts and 16 sub appearances, scoring eight goals.

Photo: Action Images



