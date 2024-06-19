Hull City Centre-Half Greaves Linked
Wednesday, 19th Jun 2024 10:40
Hull City centre-half Jacob Greaves is reportedly a top target of Town boss Kieran McKenna this summer.
According to the Daily Telegraph, Greaves, 23, is top of McKenna’s list as he looks to strengthen his backline ahead of the Blues’ return to the Premier League.
Cottingham-born Greaves, the on of former Hull City and York City defender Mark Greaves, came through the ranks at his local club, spending time on loan with Cheltenham in 2019/20.
In 2023/24, his fourth campaign in the Tigers’ first team, he was was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and also carried off his club’s Player of the Year award.
The 6ft 4in tall defender is also interesting other Premier League sides and is widely reported to be Everton’s number one target to replace Jarrad Branthwaite should he move on this summer. West Ham United have also been linked with the £20 million-rated central defender.
Town have already been mentioned in connection with another centre-half this summer, Tottenham’s Wales international Joe Rodon, who spent last season on loan at Leeds United, who are understood to be keen to sign the 26-year-old on a permanent basis.
Photo: Matchday Images
