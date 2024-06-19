Hull City Centre-Half Greaves Linked

Hull City centre-half Jacob Greaves is reportedly a top target of Town boss Kieran McKenna this summer.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Greaves, 23, is top of McKenna’s list as he looks to strengthen his backline ahead of the Blues’ return to the Premier League.

Cottingham-born Greaves, the on of former Hull City and York City defender Mark Greaves, came through the ranks at his local club, spending time on loan with Cheltenham in 2019/20.

In 2023/24, his fourth campaign in the Tigers’ first team, he was was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and also carried off his club’s Player of the Year award.

The 6ft 4in tall defender is also interesting other Premier League sides and is widely reported to be Everton’s number one target to replace Jarrad Branthwaite should he move on this summer. West Ham United have also been linked with the £20 million-rated central defender.

Town have already been mentioned in connection with another centre-half this summer, Tottenham’s Wales international Joe Rodon, who spent last season on loan at Leeds United, who are understood to be keen to sign the 26-year-old on a permanent basis.





chrissmith added 10:57 - Jun 19

Would be a great signing, although £20m seems a little spenny. A clear upgrade on Burgess whilst still being very similar and then LCB postion is sorted. If it's £10m upfront and £6-8m in add-ons, that I think would be good business, could be worth double if he has a good season. 6

Reality_2021 added 11:18 - Jun 19

£20 million for a Hull defender seems a bit far fetched lol



Linkboy13 added 11:20 - Jun 19

Yes would be a good signing and suits McKenna's philosophy of working with younger players and improving them not sure Rondon would fit in the system. Mind you 20million is a bit of a risk on a player who's not proven in the Premier league but McKenna is a brilliant manager and i trust his judgement. Tottenham i here are asking 10 million for Rondon which on the face of it sounds good value on a player with more experience than Greaves but maybe McKenna see's Greaves as a better long term prospect. What ever happens i trust McKenna's judgement. 1

Alphawhiskey added 11:27 - Jun 19

Here we go again.................. 0

JackSwan added 11:33 - Jun 19

Good hair and teeth. I think we should sign him. 1