Horwood Joins Billericay

Wednesday, 19th Jun 2024 14:23 Ipswich Town Women’s midfielder Bonnie Horwood has joined fellow FAWNL Southern Premier Division side Billericay Town. Horwood joined the Tractor Girls from London Bees in August 2021 and has been a fixture in Joe Sheehan’s side in midfield - and for a spell the centre of the defence - ever since. “I really enjoyed my time at Ipswich, but I’m really looking forward to this challenge at Billericay, a fresh start here,” she said. “Really excited by what [manager] Josh [Oatham] has got to do, looking forward to it.” 🗣️"𝙄'𝙢 𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙜𝙚"



Hear from @bonniehorwood as she signs for 24/25 ✍️#BTFCW pic.twitter.com/LcTGgkjPlI — Billericay Town FC Women (@BTFCWomen) June 19, 2024



Photo: Ross Halls



