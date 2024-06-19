Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Horwood Joins Billericay
Wednesday, 19th Jun 2024 14:23

Ipswich Town Women’s midfielder Bonnie Horwood has joined fellow FAWNL Southern Premier Division side Billericay Town.

Horwood joined the Tractor Girls from London Bees in August 2021 and has been a fixture in Joe Sheehan’s side in midfield - and for a spell the centre of the defence - ever since.

“I really enjoyed my time at Ipswich, but I’m really looking forward to this challenge at Billericay, a fresh start here,” she said. “Really excited by what [manager] Josh [Oatham] has got to do, looking forward to it.”



Photo: Ross Halls



