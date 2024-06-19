Bluey Takes Trophy to EACH Hospice

Wednesday, 19th Jun 2024 16:14 Town mascot Bluey joined members of staff from the Ipswich Town Foundation to take the Championship promotion trophy to East Anglia’s Children's Hospices’ The Treehouse ahead of Children’s Hospice Week. Bluey brought along the trophy and met children and families currently supported by East Anglia’s Children's Hospices (EACH) and met young fan Jude McDougall. The six-year-old, who was at the hospice with his mum, Michelle, and brother, Rhys, 13, has the rare muscular disorder Nemaline Rod Myopathy. Bluey also enjoyed meeting Town superfan George Woodward, 12, and his ten-year-old sister, Ivy. George, who has Spinal Muscular Atrophy, was there with mum Laura. The Blues contingent also met two-year-old Ada Brame, who has Aicardi-Goutières syndrome, parents Gary and Helen and brother Reggie, one. “We had a lovely afternoon with our friends from Portman Road,” said senior corporate fundraiser Billie Nugent, who manages EACH’s relationship with Town. “Bluey proved a big hit, especially with Jude, who had lots of questions and wanted to take him home! “We’re always grateful for the support we receive from the club and it’s worth noting that they initiated this visit, rather than the other way round. “They made an effort to come along and put smiles on faces, just before Children’s Hospice Week. It was a lovely touch and much appreciated. Thanks to Bluey and the trophy, there were photo opportunities galore.” Bluey also left a bag of gifts containing rucksacks, banners and water bottles and, as well as enjoying tea and cake with EACH staff, newer members of the Foundation team were given a tour of The Treehouse. Children’s Hospice Week began on Monday and runs until Sunday. It is the only week of the year dedicated to raising awareness of children’s hospice services across the UK. 🎥 Staff from both the Club and @ITFCFoundation visited @EACH_hospices recently as part of Children's Hospice Week.



The Club is proud of its long-standing relationship with EACH, which has helped raise thousands of pounds to support their vital work. pic.twitter.com/TEhHxGBmw4 — IPSWICH TOWN (@IpswichTown) June 19, 2024

Photo: EACH



