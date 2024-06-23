McKenna Back at Northern Irish Club
Sunday, 23rd Jun 2024 12:04
Town boss Kieran McKenna was back at his old club Enniskillen Town United yesterday morning, discussing tactics and presenting certificates to young players.
McKenna, 38, who was brought up at his family’s hotel a few miles north Enniskillen, was with the club between 1997 and 2001.
The Blues manager also spent time with Cumann na mBunscol, which promotes Gaelic games in primary schools, where he was presented with a book in which he features.
Photo: Facebook
