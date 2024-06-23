McKenna Back at Northern Irish Club

Sunday, 23rd Jun 2024 12:04 Town boss Kieran McKenna was back at his old club Enniskillen Town United yesterday morning, discussing tactics and presenting certificates to young players. McKenna, 38, who was brought up at his family’s hotel a few miles north Enniskillen, was with the club between 1997 and 2001. The Blues manager also spent time with Cumann na mBunscol, which promotes Gaelic games in primary schools, where he was presented with a book in which he features. Delighted to catch up with @IpswichTown manager Kieran McKenna & present him with a copy of "Cumann na mBunscol-50 Bliain ag Fás.” Kieran features in Fermanagh chapter recalling his days of playing in @AllianzIreland @cnambnaisiunta competitions with St Paul’s PS & @mccann_fergal pic.twitter.com/bkBo5Bmefk — Fermanagh Cumann na mBunscol (@fermanaghcnamb) June 22, 2024

Photo: Facebook



Europablue added 12:49 - Jun 23

We spent so much time worrying about Brighton, Chelsea, and Man Utd. taking KM away from us, we didn't consider Enniskillen Town United. 2

