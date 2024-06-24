Kenlock Joins Barnet

Monday, 24th Jun 2024 18:03 Former Blues full-back Myles Kenlock has joined Vanarama National League Barnet on a three-year deal. Kenlock moves to the Bees having spent most of last season at another fifth tier side, Ebbsfleet. “The ambition for the upcoming season is playing as many minutes as possible and helping the team to promotion,” the 27-year-old told the Barnet club site. “The style of play under the gaffer is exciting. It really plays to my strengths and it will be a pleasure to add whatever quality I have to the team.”



Bees manager Dean Brennan added: “Myles is a player we have tracked for the last 12 months. He has an excellent football brain, can defend one-v-one, whilst also having the athleticism to take his opponent the other way. Myles is a great age and a player that I know will upgrade our squad.” Kenlock was released by Town in the summer of 2022 having made 94 starts and nine sub appearances after joining the youth set-up from the London-based Kinetic Academy. Having spent his final season as a Blues player on loan at Colchester, he joined Barrow after leaving Town, then signed for Aldershot for the final few weeks of 2022/23 prior to his move to Ebbsfleet in October last year. Kenlock joins released Town keeper Nick Hayes at Barnet, the former England U17 international having signed on at the Hive earlier in the summer.

Photo: Matchday Images



