Villa Youngster to Join Town

Tuesday, 25th Jun 2024 09:49

Aston Villa youngster Abube Onuchukwu is set to join Town’s academy, TWTD understands.

Onuchukwu is a central midfielder who will go into John McGreal and David Wright’s U21s squad next season.

In 2023/24, the 18-year-old made 13 appearances in the U18 Premier League, scoring three goals before being released by the Midlanders.

Earlier this month, young defender Leon Elliott joined the Blues after leaving Crystal Palace.





Photo: Matchday Images