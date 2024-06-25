Keogh Appointed Blackpool First-Team Coach

Tuesday, 25th Jun 2024 18:31 Former Town central defender Richard Keogh has rejoined another of his former clubs, Blackpool, as first-team coach. Keogh, 37, hung up his boots earlier in the summer having ended his career with a short spell at Forest Green Rovers. The former Republic of Ireland international was with the Blues during the 2022/23 League One promotion season, making 11 starts and five sub appearances in all competitions. “I’m delighted to be coming back to Blackpool, and grateful to the gaffer, David Downes and the owner for this wonderful opportunity,” he told the Seasiders’ website, having previously spent time at Bloomfield Road in the season prior to his stint with Town. “I’ve known for some time that once I hung up my boots I wanted to focus on coaching. I’ve been working hard for a number of years on my badges and feel now is the right time to get back into the game, and to do that at a special club like Blackpool gives me a great feeling. “Despite being at the club for one season as a player, I felt a real connection with the supporters, and could see just how much the club means to the people here. I hope to help the players as much as possible as we collectively strive for a successful season.” Head coach Neil Critchley added:“We’re delighted to welcome Keysy back to Blackpool, as he takes his first steps on his coaching journey. “After Iain [Brunskill]’s departure [to become Rapid Bucuresti’s assistant manager], we have been working hard to find the right type of person who can bring the personal qualities to enhance the back room team further. “Keysy has an innate hunger to learn and having enjoyed such a successful playing career, we think he’ll be a real asset to the day-to-day environment at Bloomfield Road. “He made a great impression with his positivity and enthusiasm during his previous time here, and we’re all looking forward to working with him once again.” Harlow-born Keogh was an academy schoolboy and ballboy at Playford Road but left the Blues before making a senior appearance only to return late in his career.

Photo: Matchday Images



algarvefan added 19:00 - Jun 25

A player I had huge admiration for and was important to Town in the dressing room on our first promotion.. I wish him all the best at Blackpool, think he will do well. 1

NabilAbidallah added 19:05 - Jun 25

remember him of the stage at christchurch park singing sweet caroline!! although he didn't play much here, it was clear he had a role behind the scenes 0

