Town Greaves Contact Tentative

Thursday, 27th Jun 2024 12:37 Town have made an approach to Hull City regarding central defender Jacob Greaves, as per reports last night, however, with the Blues valuing the 23-year-old lower than the £10 million claimed. A week ago, Greaves was reported to be top of Blues boss Kieran McKenna’s list of potential central defensive additions and last night The Athletic that Town and the Tigers are in “active negotiations” regarding the potential switch. However, we understand that overstates the position as it stands with Town’s approach having been more tentative and their valuation lower than the suggested £10 million. Hull have previously been claimed to be targeting an ambitious £20 million for the central defender. According to the EADT, the Blues are determined to hold firm on what they’re willing to offer. However, with other more established Premier League clubs also understood to be interested, it seems certain that they will ultimately have to increase what they would be willing to pay should they take their interest further. Everton are believed to have Greaves in their thoughts should Jarrad Branthwaite move on this summer, while West Ham United have also been linked. In addition to Greaves, the Blues are also understood to be keen on Tottenham’s Wales international centre-half Joe Rodon, who spent last season on loan at Leeds United, with the Championship Whites believed to be keen to sign the 26-year-old on a permanent basis. Cottingham-born Greaves, the son of former Hull City and York City defender Mark Greaves, came through the ranks at his local club, spending time on loan with Cheltenham in 2019/20. In 2023/24, his fourth campaign in the Tigers’ first team, he was was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and also carried off his club’s Player of the Year award. The Blues are already closing in on what looks set to be their first signing of the summer, right-back Ben Johnson, who is a free agent with his West Ham contract up on Sunday. According to some reports, the 24-year-old has agreed a four-year deal to start once his Hammers contract is up.

Photo: Matchday Images



Help added 12:43 - Jun 27

All getting a bit exciting now init. Who cares about the euros, real football transfer news on a daily basis. Here we go. 1

JewellintheTown added 13:08 - Jun 27

All this speculation and waiting over players is a killer.

Roll on Monday when we can start announcing actual new signings. 2

blues1 added 13:25 - Jun 27

Jewellinthetown. We could announce signings for the past 2 weeks if we're paying a fee for them. Only free agents we have to wait until monday 0

Broadbent23 added 13:25 - Jun 27

The need to get Premiership experienced players may not be so vital as we have a manager/coach who knows the requirements needed from his Man Utd background. Therefore any younger players from the Championship or Prem support players could be coached to the required standards. Vardy is a perfect example of what can be achieved from a lower standard. Therefore any negotiations we are conducting have to be within the boundary of FFP. So Omari might not happened (unfortunately). I believe the transfer floodgates will open shortly and the rumours will be viable acquisitions. Believe in the process. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 13:34 - Jun 27

Dont want to pay over the odds for players but equally we need to get some deals done and get some time in pre season or face desperation deals and a squad of strangers at a crucial time for the club. 0

RobsonWark added 13:35 - Jun 27





https://www.westhamzone.com/transfers/ben-johnson-agrees-60000-per-week-deal-wit Ben Johnson agrees £60,000 per-week deal with Ipswich Town, West Ham United exit to be confirmed in days... 1

coolhand added 14:10 - Jun 27

West Ham wouldn’t/ couldn’t increase his wages or guarantee game time but preferred Ipswich over 1 premiership and 2 championship teams 0

