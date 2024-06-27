Town Greaves Contact Tentative
Thursday, 27th Jun 2024 12:37
Town have made an approach to Hull City regarding central defender Jacob Greaves, as per reports last night, however, with the Blues valuing the 23-year-old lower than the £10 million claimed.
A week ago, Greaves was reported to be top of Blues boss Kieran McKenna’s list of potential central defensive additions and last night The Athletic that Town and the Tigers are in “active negotiations” regarding the potential switch.
However, we understand that overstates the position as it stands with Town’s approach having been more tentative and their valuation lower than the suggested £10 million. Hull have previously been claimed to be targeting an ambitious £20 million for the central defender.
According to the EADT, the Blues are determined to hold firm on what they’re willing to offer.
However, with other more established Premier League clubs also understood to be interested, it seems certain that they will ultimately have to increase what they would be willing to pay should they take their interest further.
Everton are believed to have Greaves in their thoughts should Jarrad Branthwaite move on this summer, while West Ham United have also been linked.
In addition to Greaves, the Blues are also understood to be keen on Tottenham’s Wales international centre-half Joe Rodon, who spent last season on loan at Leeds United, with the Championship Whites believed to be keen to sign the 26-year-old on a permanent basis.
Cottingham-born Greaves, the son of former Hull City and York City defender Mark Greaves, came through the ranks at his local club, spending time on loan with Cheltenham in 2019/20.
In 2023/24, his fourth campaign in the Tigers’ first team, he was was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and also carried off his club’s Player of the Year award.
The Blues are already closing in on what looks set to be their first signing of the summer, right-back Ben Johnson, who is a free agent with his West Ham contract up on Sunday. According to some reports, the 24-year-old has agreed a four-year deal to start once his Hammers contract is up.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]