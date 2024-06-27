Lankester Joins Crewe

Thursday, 27th Jun 2024 17:10

Former Town forward Jack Lankester has joined League Two Crewe Alexandra following his release by Cambridge United.

Bury St Edmunds-born Lankester came through the academy ranks at Playford Road and made 13 starts and 17 sub appearances, scoring three times, before released in the simmer of 2021.

Lankester, 24, moved on to Cambridge where he spent three seasons before departing at the end of last season having made 69 starts and 54 sub appearances, scoring eight times.

Elsewhere, one-time Blues loanee Asmir Begovic, 37, has left Championship QPR with his contract up this summer.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international keeper was with Town late in 2009, making six appearances.





Photo: Matchday Images