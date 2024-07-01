Two Friendlies Against Shakhtar Donetsk in Austria

Monday, 1st Jul 2024 15:10 Town will play two friendlies, each an hour long, against Ukrainian Premier League champions Shakhtar Donetsk on Saturday 20th July at the end of their pre-season camp in Austria. The two matches will be played at Sportzentrum Landskron at the conclusion of the week’s training. This year the squad will be based at Carinthia, a different venue to last summer’s training camp which was hosted by lower division side SC LAA in Laa an der Thaya, north of Vienna. The Blues played two friendlies at the end of the camp a year ago, a 2-1 victory over Slovakian side Spartak Trnava, before an entirely different XI drew 2-2 with Flyeralarm Admira. Later in the summer, the club made a second trip to Austria for the Innsbruck Cup, which they won, beating RB Leipzig 1-0 having drawn 1-1 with Werder Bremen.



Photo: Action Images



Gforce added 15:21 - Jul 1

Off topic,but I've just seen Flynn Downes,having a drink outside the Salthouse hotel? Is something about to happen or does he still live in the area ? 0

Help added 15:34 - Jul 1

Bit obvious the salt house init 0

Linkboy13 added 15:53 - Jul 1

Looks tough on paper but neither side will be busting a gut or playing full strength sides so i wouldn't be bothered about the result in a friendly. 0

Steelmonkey added 15:58 - Jul 1

Gforce - he’s just popped back to Ipswich to do a bit of shopping. 0

JewellintheTown added 16:01 - Jul 1

Gforce, probably dropping off Ben Johnson for us. 0

