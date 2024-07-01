Two Friendlies Against Shakhtar Donetsk in Austria
Monday, 1st Jul 2024 15:10
Town will play two friendlies, each an hour long, against Ukrainian Premier League champions Shakhtar Donetsk on Saturday 20th July at the end of their pre-season camp in Austria.
The two matches will be played at Sportzentrum Landskron at the conclusion of the week’s training.
This year the squad will be based at Carinthia, a different venue to last summer’s training camp which was hosted by lower division side SC LAA in Laa an der Thaya, north of Vienna.
The Blues played two friendlies at the end of the camp a year ago, a 2-1 victory over Slovakian side Spartak Trnava, before an entirely different XI drew 2-2 with Flyeralarm Admira.
Later in the summer, the club made a second trip to Austria for the Innsbruck Cup, which they won, beating RB Leipzig 1-0 having drawn 1-1 with Werder Bremen.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]