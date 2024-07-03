Hirst Set to Switch International Allegiance

Wednesday, 3rd Jul 2024 21:26 Town striker George Hirst is reportedly ready to switch his international allegiance to Scotland. TWTD revealed in October that the 25-year-old qualifies for the Scots via his grandfather. Now, the Scottish Sun says he would be up to committing to playing for Steve Clarke’s side. Sheffield-born Hirst won caps with England at U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels, while his father, Sheffield Wednesday legend David, won three full Three Lions caps, scoring once. Speaking in October about his international experience with England, during which time he played at various times alongside Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes, Tristan Nydam and Nick Hayes, Hirst said: “When I was playing for the England youth team I was playing with and against some of the best players in the world. “I was at Sheffield Wednesday at the time and I was meeting up with lads who were at Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and other top Premier League sides. “Although it was a bit different for me, it was still a great experience to see different countries, different stadiums and different styles of football. It keeps you switched on and it was better than just having a rest from your club time.”

Photo: Matchday Images



trulyblue added 21:46 - Jul 3

When footballers sign their first professional contract they should be made to sign a declaration to Fifa which offers allegiance to a national team, they then shouldn't be able to switch allegiance.... It just makes a mockery of the international set up. 0

