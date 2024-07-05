Oxford Closing in On El Mizouni Deal

Friday, 5th Jul 2024 12:36 TWTD understands Town and Oxford United at close to agreeing a permanent transfer for Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni. A week ago, we revealed that the newly promoted Championship side were targeting the 23-year-old and we understand that deal is close to getting done with talks ongoing. Town recently took up the one-year option in El Mizouniâ€™s contract but the Paris-born schemer always seemed certain to move on to a Championship or League One club this summer. Leyton Orient, where El Mizouni, has spent the last two seasons on loan were keen to bring him back to Brisbane Road but were priced out of the market. Derby County, who showed strong interest last summer, were understood to be watching the situation. Barnsley have also been linked. El Mizouni, who has also had loan spells at Cambridge United and Grimsby, joined the Town youth set-up after a trial in 2017 and has made 16 starts and 10 sub appearances, scoring two goals. Oxford, where former Blues Greg Leigh and Kyle Edwards are already members of the squad, are also believed to be keen on signing Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi on loan.

Photo: Action Images



ThatMuhrenCross added 12:38 - Jul 5

I'm gonna be in that Oxford away end when they visit lower league Norwich at this rate! 0

