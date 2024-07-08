Ex-MK Dons and West Ham Keeper Martin to Join Town Staff

Monday, 8th Jul 2024 10:49 Former MK Dons and West Ham keeper David Martin is set to join the Blues in a coaching role. Martin left Southend United, where he had been a coach on non-contract terms while also acting as goalkeeping cover, at the end of last season. The 38-year-old, the son of Hammers legend Alvin, was spotted in the background of a photo of the Blues training last week and we understand he is set to be confirmed as part of the goalkeeping department assisting head of goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin. He is not set to have a playing role. Romford-born Martin spent most of his career with the MK Dons with whom he made more than 300 appearances, having also had spells with plenty of other clubs, among them Liverpool, Accrington Stanley (loan), Leicester (loan), Tranmere (loan), Leeds (loan), Derby (loan), Millwall and West Ham.

Photo: Action Images



Suffolkboy added 11:06 - Jul 8

ITFC thoughtfully rebuilding all round , to ensure Cat ONE Academy status and continued forward momentum .

COYB 1

jayceee added 11:07 - Jul 8

"He is not set to have a playing role." Made me laugh. Welcome David. 2

