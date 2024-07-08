Ex-MK Dons and West Ham Keeper Martin to Join Town Staff
Monday, 8th Jul 2024 10:49
Former MK Dons and West Ham keeper David Martin is set to join the Blues in a coaching role.
Martin left Southend United, where he had been a coach on non-contract terms while also acting as goalkeeping cover, at the end of last season.
The 38-year-old, the son of Hammers legend Alvin, was spotted in the background of a photo of the Blues training last week and we understand he is set to be confirmed as part of the goalkeeping department assisting head of goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin. He is not set to have a playing role.
Romford-born Martin spent most of his career with the MK Dons with whom he made more than 300 appearances, having also had spells with plenty of other clubs, among them Liverpool, Accrington Stanley (loan), Leicester (loan), Tranmere (loan), Leeds (loan), Derby (loan), Millwall and West Ham.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]