Championship and League One Clubs Eyeing Humphreys
Monday, 8th Jul 2024 18:06
TWTD understands clubs in both the Championship and League One are interested in taking Blues midfielder Cameron Humphreys on loan.
Humphreys is one of a handful of young players at Portman Road who look set to go out on loan to gain first-team experience during 2024/25.
The 20-year-old seemed likely to get a loan switch in January but in the end stayed with the Blues as he was required as cover for Leif Davis in his secondary role at left-back.
Overall, he made only one start and two sub appearances in the Championship during 2023/24 having established himself in the first-team squad in League One during the previous campaign when he made 10 starts and came off the bench 11 times. He made regular cup appearances in both seasons.
With opportunities again likely to be limited in the season ahead, a year out on loan looks to be his next step with clubs at both Championship and League One levels having approached the Blues.
Centre-half Elkan Baggott is another who seems likely to have another spell out on loan.
The Indonesian international spent the second half of last season with Bristol Rovers and in April, manager Matt Taylor admitted he’d be interested in Baggott returning this season.
However, the Pirates will face competition from a number of other sides with Blackpool believed to be among them.
Keeper Cieran Slicker has said he sees his next step as a spell out on loan with a number of Scottish clubs interested in the Scotland U21 international, among them Partick Thistle, Ross County and Kilmarnock.
Photo: Matchday Images
