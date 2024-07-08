Former Blue Evans Joins Blackpool

Monday, 8th Jul 2024 18:17 Former Blues midfielder Lee Evans has joined Blackpool on a two-year deal having left Portsmouth after a short spell at the end of last season. The Welshman departed Portman Road in January as he closed in on a return following knee surgery and joined Pompey for the final months as they secured promotion from League One, the fourth time he has been involved in taking a side up to the Championship. Blackpool will hope the 29-year-old can do the same for a fifth time in the campaign ahead. “It's a really nice feeling, I'm delighted to be here and become a Blackpool player,” he told the Seasiders official website. “It's an exciting challenge and speaking to [head coach] Neil Critchley he sold that challenge to me of trying to get out of this league. “With the Club just missing out on the play-offs last season, it's had a chance to build and then kick on again this coming season, which I am proud to be a part of.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Millsey added 18:19 - Jul 8

Good luck Lee 1

Linkboy13 added 18:25 - Jul 8

Good move for Lee championship is possibly out of his reach now. 2

therein61 added 18:31 - Jul 8

Wish him all the best he was unlucky with his injury but i always thought he was a decent player when fit. 0

bluelad7 added 18:35 - Jul 8

Good luck Lee, another club I’ll have to be looking out for! 0

camposlocks added 18:54 - Jul 8

He was dog crap tbf -2

WeWereZombies added 19:28 - Jul 8

Harsh and unfair, camposlocks, he was a different stripe to the type of midfielder we have come to see McKenna playing but he gave his all an showed a touch of class at times. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments