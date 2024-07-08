Former Blue Evans Joins Blackpool
Monday, 8th Jul 2024 18:17
Former Blues midfielder Lee Evans has joined Blackpool on a two-year deal having left Portsmouth after a short spell at the end of last season.
The Welshman departed Portman Road in January as he closed in on a return following knee surgery and joined Pompey for the final months as they secured promotion from League One, the fourth time he has been involved in taking a side up to the Championship.
Blackpool will hope the 29-year-old can do the same for a fifth time in the campaign ahead.
“It's a really nice feeling, I'm delighted to be here and become a Blackpool player,” he told the Seasiders official website.
“It's an exciting challenge and speaking to [head coach] Neil Critchley he sold that challenge to me of trying to get out of this league.
“With the Club just missing out on the play-offs last season, it's had a chance to build and then kick on again this coming season, which I am proud to be a part of.”
Photo: Matchday Images
|
