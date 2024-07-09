Town Still Favourites For Philogene, No Everton Fee Agreed
Tuesday, 9th Jul 2024 11:25
Everton haven’t agreed a fee for Hull City winger Jaden Philogene and Town remain favourites to sign the 22-year-old, according to the East Yorkshire local media.
Earlier today, it appeared the Blues were closing in on the double signing of Philogene and teammate Jacob Greaves for a combined fee believed to be in the region of £40 million plus add-ons.
Subsequently, widespread reports claimed Everton had made a £16 million offer for the former England U21 international winger with some sources suggesting the bid had been accepted and a deal agreed between the Toffeemen and Tigers.
However, the Hull Daily Mail, is dismissing the claims - as it did when similar suggestions were made yesterday - and believes Town remain the favourites to land both Philogene and Greaves, as per comments it published from Tigers owner Acun Illicati early this morning.
They report that Town’s is the only firm offer on the table and that Hull are working on concluding that deal over the next few days, despite the player’s agent Ivo Camacho having been at Everton for talks yesterday.
TWTD understands reports last night claiming Philogene is due at Portman Road for a medical in the next 48 hours were premature, however.
The Greaves deal is understood to be all but complete, the central defender having undergone his medical at the weekend, and is awaiting the conclusion of the Philogene aspect of the double switch.
