Town Still Favourites For Philogene, No Everton Fee Agreed

Tuesday, 9th Jul 2024 11:25

Everton haven’t agreed a fee for Hull City winger Jaden Philogene and Town remain favourites to sign the 22-year-old, according to the East Yorkshire local media.

Earlier today, it appeared the Blues were closing in on the double signing of Philogene and teammate Jacob Greaves for a combined fee believed to be in the region of £40 million plus add-ons.

Subsequently, widespread reports claimed Everton had made a £16 million offer for the former England U21 international winger with some sources suggesting the bid had been accepted and a deal agreed between the Toffeemen and Tigers.

However, the Hull Daily Mail, is dismissing the claims - as it did when similar suggestions were made yesterday - and believes Town remain the favourites to land both Philogene and Greaves, as per comments it published from Tigers owner Acun Illicati early this morning.

They report that Town’s is the only firm offer on the table and that Hull are working on concluding that deal over the next few days, despite the player’s agent Ivo Camacho having been at Everton for talks yesterday.

TWTD understands reports last night claiming Philogene is due at Portman Road for a medical in the next 48 hours were premature, however.

The Greaves deal is understood to be all but complete, the central defender having undergone his medical at the weekend, and is awaiting the conclusion of the Philogene aspect of the double switch.





Photo: Sipa USA

Gforce added 11:29 - Jul 9

Will he won't he,will he won't he......please make your mind up,I don't think I can take much more. 1

Help added 11:30 - Jul 9

Ohh I canny take much more Captain. I'm gonna blow. 4

IvorFeeling added 11:30 - Jul 9

His agent loves to get photo's of different football club car parks although the playing styles of Barcelona and Everton couldn't be more different, let alone the class differential!



Sure MA must get the pest control into PR once and agent like this has finished his visit. 0

cmarkchips added 11:42 - Jul 9

That agent is utter filth, I am surprised we are able to deal with him, the stench must be that bad. 2

Doc_Albran added 11:54 - Jul 9

Agent probably pushing for Everton as they'll pay more salary - not that they'll have a clue where the money is coming from with the 777 debacle!



Sounds like the joint deal we've agreed works for Hull, so hopefully we can sort it with the player too.



Can we please just get this done now... 0

JewellintheTown added 11:59 - Jul 9

I'm guessing Greaves wants ITFC no matter what so I'm presuming if Philogene falls through that Greaves will come on a separate deal anyway.

Wonder if this is the agent or Philogene or both who are playing this frustrating game. 0

bluesteal74 added 12:03 - Jul 9

I'd just would really like to get theses signings over the line now my heart can't take much more 1

chepstowblue added 12:07 - Jul 9

Yawn. The premier league circus is in full flow, and unfortunately we are now part of it. I think I'll log back in on the 8th of August. 0

Kentish_Tractor added 12:10 - Jul 9

God this is a worse will-they wont-they than most TV soaps!



Story seems to be changing by the hour. All this goes to prove that nobody actually KNOWS anything! 1

Help added 12:11 - Jul 9

Didn't realise it was pantomime season already.oh yes he is, oh no he isn't, oh yes 0

Karlosfandangal added 12:11 - Jul 9

I get the feeling that there is a separate deal for Greeves if Philogene wants to go else where,and I guess the vice versus

Bit like the Taylor Boyd deal from Peterborough all those years back 1

BlueSpark added 12:18 - Jul 9

The state of journalism these days. Not TWTD, but all the "sources", wish they'd make sure what they report is true instead of just wanting to be the first to report it. 1

WoodfordTim added 12:22 - Jul 9

The figures involved is just like it's playing with Monopoly money. Liverpool Echo reported in last few hours that Everton are favourites for his signature now. Either he wants to come or not, but I think his agent is just confusing the young lad and is after as big a commission as he can get personally. Murky world where so much money is at stake. 0

PimsNumber1 added 12:23 - Jul 9

What's the split then if we are paying 40 now plus add ons ..Thought the cb was 10m and this guy 25 ...now it's like 15 and 25 and Everton are offering 16 for a player we are payingv25 plus for ?? 0