Villa Activate Philogene Matching Rights

Wednesday, 10th Jul 2024 11:15 Hull City winger Jaden Philogene’s former club Aston Villa are reported to have activated matching rights on the Blues target in the latest twist what’s turning into a transfer saga. Town have agreed a double deal with the Tigers for Philogene and central defender Jacob Greaves understood to be worth between £35 and £40 million up front plus add-ons. The Greaves deal is all but done but there continues to remain a question regarding the acquisition of Philogene, whose valuation is understood to be £18 million of the overall deal. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Villa, who sold the 22-year-old to Hull for £5 million a year ago, have now matched Town’s offer as is their right as per a clause in the deal they did last summer. If the Tigers now receive higher bids from other clubs, Villa will then have to decide whether to remain in the race. Previously it was reported Villa, whose option to match Philogene bids was due to run out today, accept that ultimately the decision will come down to the player. 🚨🟣🔵 Aston Villa have activated the matching rights clause for Jaden Philogene after Ipswich Town bid.



If Hull City receive higher bids from elsewhere, Aston Villa must decide whether to stay in the process.



↪️ Ipswich Town keep insisting, same for Crystal Palace and Everton. pic.twitter.com/g4oGm1FnhA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2024 Everton and Crystal Palace are also believed to still be keen, despite the move to Town having appeared to be the most likely option with their offer the only one previously having been accepted by the East Yorkshire side and with personal terms agreed. Elsewhere, Football Insider reports that former England U21 international Philogene has told friends he wants to join Town, while neither Philogene nor Greaves have travelled to Turkey with the Hull City squad for a pre-season trip. Philogene, who has two years left on his Hull contract with the club having an option for another season, joined Villa’s academy from the Pro:Direct Academy and spent spells on loan with Stoke and Cardiff City prior to making his £5 million switch to the MKM Stadium a year ago. Cottingham-born Greaves, 23, the son of former Hull City and York City defender Mark Greaves, came through the ranks at his local club, spending time on loan with Cheltenham in 2019/20. In 2023/24, his fourth campaign in the Tigers’ first team, he was was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and also carried off his club’s Player of the Year award. Everton and Tottenham have also been linked. Greaves is contracted to Hull until the summer of 2026 with the club having an option for a further year. The central defender has had his medical at Town and has agreed a four-year contract with that deal awaiting the completion of the Philogene switch. Meanwhile, Town are expected to complete the signing of Manchester City striker Liam Delap, 21, at some point today with the player believed to be due at the club for a medical. As reported on Monday, Delap was at Portman Road last Thursday with a £15 million fee subsequently agreed with the Premier League champions plus a further £5 million in add-ons. Former Town loanee Jeremy Sarmiento, 22, is being linked with a loan move to Scottish Premiership Aberdeen.

BlueNomad added 11:20 - Jul 10

This is now getting ridiculous 3

blues1 added 11:21 - Jul 10

That isn't right tho. Bcse apparemtly, according to tve deal between villa and hull, they can only do that if both teams are in the same division. Which they are not. 0

chepstowblue added 11:22 - Jul 10

This forum is starting to resemble Sky Sports News and the Dun. Conjecture, speculation, gossip, hope, despair, boredom. See you all in August. 1

chepstowblue added 11:22 - Jul 10

*Sun* 0

ipswichdave added 11:24 - Jul 10

Let's move on, concentrate on a goalkeeper, central midfielder and a striker. 4

Hatman2 added 11:24 - Jul 10

Could just be Villa trying to push the price up to get a greater sell on %. Clearly the player wants to come here, just need to stay calm and see the process out. 1

johnwarksshorts added 11:25 - Jul 10

It's all a smoke screen. It sounds like Philogene wants to come to town and at the end of the day it's up to the player. 1

trncbluearmy added 11:26 - Jul 10

Nothing final was going to happen until this clause was passed or activated.



His agent would have advised the lad to see what avfc came up with.

Will see some action now, if he really wants to come to ITFC he is now free to make that decision now 1

ArnieM added 11:26 - Jul 10

How can Villa activate this matching rights when Hull are not in the same division as Villa,( a clear statement in the criteria)??





This is a bloody circus now. Just move on Town ffs! -3

Marcus added 11:31 - Jul 10

It sounds like the deal is done for the player and Hull City, but not for his agent. A matching deal as agreed on a transfer is fair enough, it shows the player's potential that others are interested. I'm thinking of switching off mail notifications for a week. Thinking... not doing... 2

Juggsy added 11:32 - Jul 10

ArnieM why move on? As stated, nothing could happen until this deadline anyway. For all we know Philogene has already agreed but nothing can be announced. 0

senduntd added 11:33 - Jul 10

What a load of codswallop. 2

bluebullet29l added 11:34 - Jul 10

Sick to death of this pantomime now...move on ffs 2

baxterbasics added 11:34 - Jul 10

aaaah ballicks 0

jayceee added 11:40 - Jul 10

I think we're just not used to this kind of drama after years in the doldrums - but the amount of interest the player is getting, must make him worth it. JP has not said a word, so can't really blame him - apart from having a shrewd and dishonest(?) agent maybe. 0

cmarkchips added 11:40 - Jul 10

Where this goes will tell us a lot about the player's character and whether he is worth it.



As for the agent , just trying to push up the price . I really don't have a problem with someone earning a living but where are the standards ? 0

ArnieM added 11:42 - Jul 10

Juggsy: everyday there’s more and more speculation. It’s ridiculous. I don’t think I’ve ever witnessed such a bloody circus in trying to sign a player, have you? How do we know the player had agreed to join? Nothing is confirmed, yet day after day there’s more speculation re clubs bidding, not bidding, buy backs, Villa having rights etc. IF Villa matching rights is not even relevant because Hull are not even in the same division, WHY post an article indicating Villa have exercised that right??



I’m sick to the back teeth of this bloody charade. 0

tractorboybig added 11:44 - Jul 10

and the pantomime continues 0

Len_Brennan added 11:44 - Jul 10

blues1 - has that been confirmed re: the same division clause in the contract? I've seen it reported previously too, but who knows what is real anymore! 0

itfckenty added 11:46 - Jul 10

anyone that thinks this is a complete circus, look back at Mbappes history. now that was a circus and the player was directly involved. all of this isn't the lads fault (not vocally anyway) if his good enough, the teams will go in for him - if he chooses us, then that's great. 0

trncbluearmy added 11:49 - Jul 10

His agent was duty bound to advise his client to wait until the clause has been activated or time passed

avfc have matched our offer, it`s now down to personnel terms and where the player wants to go



Gonna have to get use to this, big money and complicated contracts 0

