Villa Activate Philogene Matching Rights
Wednesday, 10th Jul 2024 11:15
Hull City winger Jaden Philogene’s former club Aston Villa are reported to have activated matching rights on the Blues target in the latest twist what’s turning into a transfer saga.
Town have agreed a double deal with the Tigers for Philogene and central defender Jacob Greaves understood to be worth between £35 and £40 million up front plus add-ons.
The Greaves deal is all but done but there continues to remain a question regarding the acquisition of Philogene, whose valuation is understood to be £18 million of the overall deal.
According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Villa, who sold the 22-year-old to Hull for £5 million a year ago, have now matched Town’s offer as is their right as per a clause in the deal they did last summer.
If the Tigers now receive higher bids from other clubs, Villa will then have to decide whether to remain in the race. Previously it was reported Villa, whose option to match Philogene bids was due to run out today, accept that ultimately the decision will come down to the player.
Everton and Crystal Palace are also believed to still be keen, despite the move to Town having appeared to be the most likely option with their offer the only one previously having been accepted by the East Yorkshire side and with personal terms agreed.
Elsewhere, Football Insider reports that former England U21 international Philogene has told friends he wants to join Town, while neither Philogene nor Greaves have travelled to Turkey with the Hull City squad for a pre-season trip.
Philogene, who has two years left on his Hull contract with the club having an option for another season, joined Villa’s academy from the Pro:Direct Academy and spent spells on loan with Stoke and Cardiff City prior to making his £5 million switch to the MKM Stadium a year ago.
Cottingham-born Greaves, 23, the son of former Hull City and York City defender Mark Greaves, came through the ranks at his local club, spending time on loan with Cheltenham in 2019/20.
In 2023/24, his fourth campaign in the Tigers’ first team, he was was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and also carried off his club’s Player of the Year award. Everton and Tottenham have also been linked. Greaves is contracted to Hull until the summer of 2026 with the club having an option for a further year.
The central defender has had his medical at Town and has agreed a four-year contract with that deal awaiting the completion of the Philogene switch.
Meanwhile, Town are expected to complete the signing of Manchester City striker Liam Delap, 21, at some point today with the player believed to be due at the club for a medical.
As reported on Monday, Delap was at Portman Road last Thursday with a £15 million fee subsequently agreed with the Premier League champions plus a further £5 million in add-ons.
Former Town loanee Jeremy Sarmiento, 22, is being linked with a loan move to Scottish Premiership Aberdeen.
Photo: Sipa USA
