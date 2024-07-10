Tractor Girls Face Wolves in Pre-Season

Wednesday, 10th Jul 2024 15:20

Ipswich Town Women will play Wolverhampton Women in a pre-season friendly on Sunday 11th August at AFC Telford United, kick-off 2pm.

Wolves finished fourth in FA Women’s National League North last season, the same position as the Blues in National League South.

The teams met in a pre-season friendly at Telford’s New Bucks Head in August 2022 when Town ran out 4-2 victors.

The Tractor Girls have previously announced pre-season games against AFC Bournemouth at Ringwood Community Hub on Sunday 28th July (KO 2pm) and on Sunday 4th August, they will host London City Lionesses at their regular home ground, the AGL Arena (KO midday).





