Tractor Girl Mitchell Signs First Pro Deal

Thursday, 11th Jul 2024 18:21

Tractor Girls defender Leah Mitchell has signed her first professional deal with the Blues.

Mitchell, 18, made 25 appearances during 2023/24 and was named the Women’s Young Player of the year.

“Signing a professional contract is something I'm really proud of,” she told the club website.

“I've loved my time at the club and am really excited to continue my progress as part of a great group, working with Joe and the coaching staff.”

Manager Joe Sheehan added: “Leah has made significant progress over the last 12 months and has really benefitted from playing regular football at first-team level throughout last season.”

General manager Rachel Harris said: “We are excited she has now signed her first professional contract with the club and look forward to seeing her continue her progression as we head into the new campaign.”





Photo: ITFC