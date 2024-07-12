Tractor Girls Make First Signing

Ipswich Town Women have signed former Charlton Athletic forward Angela Addison.

The 24-year-old, the Tractor Girls’ first signing of the summer, has spent the last two seasons with the Addicks in the Barclays Women’s Championship.

After starting her career at C&K Basildon, Chelmsford-born Addison spent four years at Tottenham playing alongside her twin sister Therese at both clubs. She has won England caps at U21 and U23 levels.

“We’re excited to have been able to bring Angela to the club,” manager Joe Sheehan told the club site.

“She is a player we’ve known about for several years and is someone we feel will bring real experience and ability to our squad, while being an exciting, attacking player who can contribute both goals and assists.”





Photo: ITFC