Greaves: The Styles Are Quite Similar

Friday, 12th Jul 2024 20:09 New Town signing Jacob Greaves believes he should be able to slip into the Blues’ style of play, Hull City having played in a similar manner last season. Greaves, 23, joined the Blues for an initial fee of £15 million - plus potentially another £3 million in top-ups - earlier this evening, signing a five-year deal. “I’m absolutely delighted, it’s a massive club,” the Cottingham-born central defender told Town TV. “I think as soon as I heard that there was a bit of interest, I spoke to the people around me and they were all extra keen to try and get this move over the line. Now it’s done, I’m very happy. “I’ve spoken to [manager] Kieran [McKenna] quite a few times over this last month. Every conversation I’ve had with him has been positive and it’s made me quite excited for the future project. Talking about tactics, life, whatever it’s been, it’s been spot-on with me. That was a big factor as well into the reason that I’ve come here.” The Blues and Tigers played out two memorable games last season, Town putting in their best display of the season as they won 3-0 at Portman Road before a late-season 3-3 rip-roarer at the MKM Stadium as one side targeted automatic promotion and the other the play-offs, ultimately unsuccessfully in the East Yorkshire team’s case. “I think the styles of play were quite similar in terms of the way Hull played and the way Ipswich played last season,” Greaves reflected. “I think coming into training and the games and stuff, I’ll be quite used to it. Obviously, this manager is going to have his different ways but there’s definitely some similarities in the way that we like to play out from the back with the two pivots in midfield and it really suited me last year, I feel like I excelled in that kind of way of playing. “So, to come to this team was a massive [because of] the way they play and hopefully I can have a similar season to the one I had last season this year.” Asked what fans can expect of him as a player, the 6ft 4in tall centre-half said: “I always think that’s quite a tough question to answer, but someone that’s aggressive, I like to try and go in for a lot of duels, I like to win duels, I think I’m aerially quite strong. “I think I’ve improved in both boxes in the last year in terms of heading balls away and getting first contact attacking-wise. “I’ll give my all every game. I know it sounds quite clichéd but I’ll always fight for the badge and give everything to represent this club in the right manner.” Greaves says McKenna impressed upon him what a humble bunch the current Town squad are in their conversations, the new signing having seen that for himself ahead of the game towards the end of last season. “I knew they were a respectful group as when I walked out with the girl with the headphones, I think her name was Emily, all the Ipswich boys slowed down and walked at the same pace as her,” he recalled. “And I thought, ‘Yeah, these guys are top guys’. That stuck with me, but I don’t know anyone, so I’m going into the unknown.” Quizzed on which Premier League match he’s most looking forward to, he considered: “Growing up, I’ve always liked Arsenal from when they had [Arsene] Wenger and the way they played with [Mesut] Özil, [Santi] Cazola, I just liked their way of playing. “Is it Boxing Day we play at the Emirates? That one, that’s the one I’m looking forward to.”

JewellintheTown added 20:14 - Jul 12

Will be great to see how he & Leif click together & how it allows Leif the freedom to continue to do what he does going forward down the left. Feel much more confident with our defence than previous seasons now. 0

