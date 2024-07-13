Delap: A Great Time to Kick-Start My Career

Saturday, 13th Jul 2024 13:21 Striker Liam Delap is looking forward to getting to know his new teammates during this week’s pre-season training camp in Austria, having completed his move from Manchester City this morning. The 21-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the Blues, the clubs having agreed a £15 million fee plus top-ups of £5 million. Delap decided to join Town ahead of Southampton, who had also come to an accord with City. “Really excited,” he told TownTV. “I’m really happy to be here, it’s a such a good club and it’s had such a great few years and I can’t wait to be a part of it. “There are many reasons [I opted to come here]. It’s a great bunch of boys, a great manager with great staff and I think what the club’s done in the last two years is incredible. “It’s a club on the up and I’ve heard so many good things about the feeling and the fans and how the players and staff work, that’s why I’ve come here, I’m excited to come here.” Having spent time on loan with Stoke, Preston and last season Hull City in the Championship, in addition to a handful of appearances for City in the Premier League and cup competitions, Delap believes it’s time for him to step up his career in the top flight with the Blues. “The last few years, I’ve learnt so much,” he reflected. “I’m still young, so it’s a great time to kick-start my career. “I think I’ve had enough experience now to go on and hopefully the manager and the players here can help me improve as a player here and do well. “I’m quite quick and strong and I love to carry the ball. Hopefully, I can bring goals and assists, and work hard every week to help the team.” As well as fellow new addition Jacob Greaves, who he played alongside with the Tigers last season, the former England U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 international knows a few other members of the squad. “I played with Harry [Clarke] at Stoke and one of my close friends, Cieran [Slicker], is the keeper here. I grew up with him at City,” he said. “I’ve played against a lot of the boys here so they’re familiar and I’ve heard it’s a great group.” And the week ahead in Austria will give him the chance to get to know the rest of his new teammates. “It’s a great time to come in because you can go and spend a lot of time with the boys and you can get to know everyone and get involved in the environment, so it’s really important,” he said. Asked his aims during his time with the Blues, Town’s fourth senior signing of the summer added: “I just want to improve as a player and help the team as much as I can. I think it’s such a great club with great players and great staff and I think what we can do is very special. “I just want to give fans what they want, keep them happy and be in the Premier League for a long time.”



