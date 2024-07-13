U21s in Canada For Friendly Tournament

Saturday, 13th Jul 2024 14:28 A Town U21s squad has flown out to Canada ahead of the International Summer Series pre-season tournament. The International Summer Series will be played in five cities across Atlantic Canada over the next fortnight. The Town travelling party is understood to feature U21s players augmented by U18s, presumably as some of the regular U21s may be involved with the senior squad in Austria, as was the case last year. Halifax Wanderers are hosting the tournament and their development squad will face the Blues in the opening fixture at King George V Park, St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday. The side coached by John McGreal and David Wright will then take on the same opposition at Cape Breton University, Sydney, Nova Scotia on Wednesday, before playing Middlesbrough’s U21s a week on Sunday at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium, Moncton, New Brunswick. Town have had a number of Canadian first-teamers over the years. Bruce Twamley had an injury hit spell in the early seventies, while Craig Forrest and Frank Yallop were members of John Lyall’s squad which won the old Second Division title in 1991/92 and spent the next three years in the Premier League. Jason de Vos skippered the Blues in the early noughties and was joined at Portman Road by fellow Canadian international Jaime Peters. ⚓️ Halifax Wanderers and @IpswichTown U21 coaches working with local players in St. John’s today ⚽️ #TogetherFromAways #COYW pic.twitter.com/ZN1Fd9P556 — Halifax Wanderers FC (@HFXWanderersFC) July 13, 2024

Photo: TWTD



