Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s Lose First Canada Friendly
Monday, 15th Jul 2024 09:17

Town’s U21s were beaten 2-1 by their Halifax Wanderers counterparts in their first game at the International Summer Series pre-season tournament in Canada yesterday.

Revin Domi scored the goal for the Blues in front of an impressive crowd of 4,513 at King George V Park in St John’s.

The young Town squad, a mixture of U21s and U18s, face the same opposition at Cape Breton University, Sydney, Nova Scotia on Wednesday, before playing Middlesbrough’s U21s in their final match on Sunday at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium, Moncton, New Brunswick.

Town Squad: Binns, Fleischer, Ayoola, Lewis, Onuchukwu, Mazionis, Turner, Valentine, Okunowo, T Taylor, Roberts, Domi, Curtis, Babb, Towler, Morgan, David, Mauge. Att: 4,513.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



James_B added 09:41 - Jul 15
Do we know if any of the U21s joined the First Team in Austria?
0

trevski_s added 09:50 - Jul 15
@james_b my guess is probably at least Buabo, Gray and Agbaje have
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

Logo for 'BeGambleAware' Logo for 'BeGambleAware' Logo for 'GamStop' Gambling 18+
About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2024