U21s Lose First Canada Friendly

Monday, 15th Jul 2024 09:17 Town’s U21s were beaten 2-1 by their Halifax Wanderers counterparts in their first game at the International Summer Series pre-season tournament in Canada yesterday. Revin Domi scored the goal for the Blues in front of an impressive crowd of 4,513 at King George V Park in St John’s. The young Town squad, a mixture of U21s and U18s, face the same opposition at Cape Breton University, Sydney, Nova Scotia on Wednesday, before playing Middlesbrough’s U21s in their final match on Sunday at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium, Moncton, New Brunswick. Town Squad: Binns, Fleischer, Ayoola, Lewis, Onuchukwu, Mazionis, Turner, Valentine, Okunowo, T Taylor, Roberts, Domi, Curtis, Babb, Towler, Morgan, David, Mauge. Att: 4,513.

Photo: Matchday Images



James_B added 09:41 - Jul 15

Do we know if any of the U21s joined the First Team in Austria? 0

trevski_s added 09:50 - Jul 15

@james_b my guess is probably at least Buabo, Gray and Agbaje have 0

