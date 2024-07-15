U21s Lose First Canada Friendly
Monday, 15th Jul 2024 09:17
Town’s U21s were beaten 2-1 by their Halifax Wanderers counterparts in their first game at the International Summer Series pre-season tournament in Canada yesterday.
Revin Domi scored the goal for the Blues in front of an impressive crowd of 4,513 at King George V Park in St John’s.
The young Town squad, a mixture of U21s and U18s, face the same opposition at Cape Breton University, Sydney, Nova Scotia on Wednesday, before playing Middlesbrough’s U21s in their final match on Sunday at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium, Moncton, New Brunswick.
Town Squad: Binns, Fleischer, Ayoola, Lewis, Onuchukwu, Mazionis, Turner, Valentine, Okunowo, T Taylor, Roberts, Domi, Curtis, Babb, Towler, Morgan, David, Mauge. Att: 4,513.
Photo: Matchday Images
