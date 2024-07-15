Tractor Girls Start Season at Oxford

Monday, 15th Jul 2024 12:16

Ipswich Town Women will get their 2024/25 FAWNL Southern Premier Division campaign under way when they travel to face Oxford United on Sunday 18th August.

The Tractor Girls and U’s finished level on points last season in fourth and fifth respectively due to the Blues’ superior goal difference.

A week later, a tough opening to the season continues when Town host Hashtag United, second last season, at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe.

September kicks-off with a long trip to Exeter before back-to-back home matches against Lewes and AFC Wimbledon. Away games in Wales against Gwalia United, formerly Cardiff City, and Billericay Town follow.

The Blues’ season ends with a trip to the MK Dons on Sunday 13th April before a home match with Cheltenham Town on the final day, Sunday 27th April.

As was the case for the first time last year, the winners of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division get promoted into the Barclays Championship rather than going into a play-off as had previously been the case.





Photo: Action Images