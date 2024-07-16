Supporters Club to Stage Charity Walk For Darby Rimmer MND Foundation



The Official Supporters Club is staging a charity walk from Colchester United’s JobServe Community Stadium to Portman Road ahead of the August 30th home game against Fulham to raise money for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, the charity supported by Blues legend Marcus Stewart. The distance between the clubs is 19 miles, symbolic of the 19 goals Stewart, who was diagnosed with MND in 2022, scored during Town’s 2000/01 Premier League campaign in which they finished fifth and qualified for the UEFA Cup. As many supporters who would like to assist and/or take part in all or part of the walk are encouraged to do so with the event set to start early in the morning to make sure everyone gets to the game in time for kick-off. Galloway Coach Hire has agreed to transport any participants from Ipswich Town to Colchester on the morning of the walk if required. There will also be a raffle in the FanZone with a signed Marcus Stewart shirt a prize. If you would like to take part, contact the Supporters Club via Contact@itfcsupporters.co.uk. A Just Giving page for donations can be found here, while the Official Supporters Club is adding a £1,000 to the cause.

