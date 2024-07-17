Second Canada Friendly For U21s

Wednesday, 17th Jul 2024 09:16

Town’s U21s play their second game at the International Summer Series in Canada later today when they face their Halifax Wanderers counterparts for a second time.

The Blues, a mix of U21s and U18s, were beaten 2-1 by Wanderers in their opening match on Sunday in front of a of 4,513 at King George V Park in St John’s, Revin Domi scoring the Town goal.

Today’s game, which kicks off at 7pm local time, 11pm in the UK, is being played at Cape Breton University in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

The squad plays Middlesbrough’s U21s in their final match on Sunday at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium, Moncton, New Brunswick.

The Town party have been doing their bit for the local community while in Canada, helping the Majestic Theatre in St John’s to move a new projection screen yesterday, supervised by coach David Wright.

“A huge thank you to the incredible Ipswich Town Football Club who helped us carry our brand new projection screen into The Majestic Theatre,” the theatre wrote on its Facebook page.

“The team is leaving [St John’s] tomorrow, but we'd love to see you anytime for a film on us on our new screen!”

Members of the U21s squad who remained in the UK are in friendly action at Leiston on Thursday evening (KO 7.45pm).

Travelling Town squad: Binns, Fleischer, Ayoola, Lewis, Onuchukwu, Mazionis, Turner, Valentine, Okunowo, T Taylor, Roberts, Domi, Curtis, Babb, Towler, Morgan, David, Mauge.





Photo: Facebook