Friendlies Live On TownTV

Wednesday, 17th Jul 2024 18:09

All five of Town’s senior pre-season friendlies will be streamed live on TownTV over the next few weeks.

The Blues get into action when they take on Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk in two one-hour-long matches at Sportzentrum Landskron in Villach as their week-long Austrian training camp comes to an end.

The first game gets under way at 1pm BST with coverage starting at 12.50pm BST. Commentator Glenn Wheeler will be joined by former midfielder Ian Westlake.

The subsequent games against Fortuna Düsseldorf, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Hoffenheim and OGC Nice will also be screened.

Passes to watch the matches cost £4.99 each or £15 for all five and are available via the TownTV website.

TownTV monthly subscribers will have access to audio commentary of all five games.

Details of all Town’s friendlies can be found here.





Photo: Action Images