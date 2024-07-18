Overseas Friendly Ticketing Details

Town have announced ticketing details for next month’s friendlies against Bundesliga clubs Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim in Munich, while the Blues have confirmed Saturday's games against Shaktar Donetsk in Austria will be open to fans.

The Blues take on Die Fohlen on Friday 2nd August at ATS Sportpark in Heimstetten (KO 2.30pm CET, 1.30pm BST). Tickets are available via ETix here at €18 for adults and €12 for concessions.

The following day, the Blues take on Die Kraichgauer at the Kufstein Arena on the border of Austria and Germany, south of Munich (KO 1.30pm CET, 12.30pm BST) with tickets on the gate prices at €12.

Supporters are also welcome to attend Saturday’s two one-hour friendlies against Ukrainian champions Shakhtar at the Sportzentrum Landskron in Villach, Austria (KO 2pm CET, 1pm BST). Tickets again are available on the gate at a cost of €12.

All five of Town's senior friendlies will be available to watch on TownTV.





