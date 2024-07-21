U21s Face Middlesbrough in Canada

Sunday, 21st Jul 2024 09:21 Town’s U21s play their third and final game at the International Summer Series at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium, Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada later today when they face their Middlesbrough counterparts (KO 1pm local time, 5pm UK). The Blues, a mix of U21s and U18s, were beaten 2-1 by Halifax Wanderers in their opening match last Sunday - Revin Domi netting the Town goal - and then were defeated 10-9 on penalties by the same opposition following a 1-1 draw in the second, Nico Valentine (pictured) the goalscorer. Travelling Town squad: Binns, Fleischer, Ayoola, Lewis, Onuchukwu, Mazionis, Turner, Valentine, Okunowo, T Taylor, Roberts, Domi, Curtis, Babb, Towler, Morgan, Davis, Mauge.

Photo: Matchday Images



