Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s Face Middlesbrough in Canada
Sunday, 21st Jul 2024 09:21

Town’s U21s play their third and final game at the International Summer Series at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium, Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada later today when they face their Middlesbrough counterparts (KO 1pm local time, 5pm UK).

The Blues, a mix of U21s and U18s, were beaten 2-1 by Halifax Wanderers in their opening match last Sunday - Revin Domi netting the Town goal - and then were defeated 10-9 on penalties by the same opposition following a 1-1 draw in the second, Nico Valentine (pictured) the goalscorer.

Travelling Town squad: Binns, Fleischer, Ayoola, Lewis, Onuchukwu, Mazionis, Turner, Valentine, Okunowo, T Taylor, Roberts, Domi, Curtis, Babb, Towler, Morgan, Davis, Mauge.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

Logo for 'BeGambleAware' Logo for 'BeGambleAware' Logo for 'GamStop' Gambling 18+
About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2024