Brantham and Haverhill Friendlies For Youngsters
Monday, 22nd Jul 2024 20:53

A Town U18/U21 squad will play a friendly against Brantham Athletic this Tuesday evening, while a Blues XI will travel to Haverhill Rovers next Tuesday.

The game at Brantham Leisure Centre kicks off at 7.45pm with entry on the gate £7 for adults and £4 for concessions, while under-16s get in free.

The match against Haverhill at the New Croft on Tuesday 30th July also kicks off at 7.45pm with adult admission £10, concessions £5 and children £2.


Photo: Action Images



