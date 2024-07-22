Brantham and Haverhill Friendlies For Youngsters

Monday, 22nd Jul 2024 20:53

A Town U18/U21 squad will play a friendly against Brantham Athletic this Tuesday evening, while a Blues XI will travel to Haverhill Rovers next Tuesday.

The game at Brantham Leisure Centre kicks off at 7.45pm with entry on the gate £7 for adults and £4 for concessions, while under-16s get in free.

The match against Haverhill at the New Croft on Tuesday 30th July also kicks off at 7.45pm with adult admission £10, concessions £5 and children £2.





Photo: Action Images