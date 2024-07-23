Town XI Draw at Brantham

Tuesday, 23rd Jul 2024 22:54 A Town XI drew 1-1 at Brantham Athletic in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday evening, Jesse Nwabueze opening the scoring for the Blues early on before Callum Griffith equalised for the hosts shortly after the break. John McGreal named a strong side with Nwabueze (pictured) and Osman Foyo, who came on in the first-team friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk at the weekend, both starting. Gerrard Buabo continued his comeback from injury up front. Town started brightly and took the lead in the seventh minute. Foyo forced his way through the home defence and squared the ball to Nwabueze, who slotted home with ease. A few minutes later, Nwabueze forced home keeper Luke Avenell into a smart save down low to his right, shortly before Jack Sibbons lifted another Nwabueze effort over his own crossbar from close range. On 19 Town were forced into an early change when Buabo pulled up after chasing a long ball forward and he was replaced by Northern Irish U16 international Sid Eldred. After a short drinks break midway through the half, Will Unadike was next to test Avenell with a low shot after a corner wasn't cleared, but the keeper made a good block at his near post. The Thurlow Nunn Premier Division side thought they had levelled the scores with a breakway goal on 34 but although Griffith had beaten the advancing Will Fletcher and netted, he hadn't beaten the offside trap. Avenell then clawed a goalbound effort from Foyo away at the other end, before Fletcher and his defence combined to deny Imps youngster Adam Wrathall after another burst forward. Town made nine changes at the break with most of those coming on new first-year scholars, alongside a couple of trialists. Just five minutes after the restart the home side did get themselves back on level terms when Griffith fired home from just outside the box. The home side had started to assume control and just past the hour mark, a dangerous free-kick taken by Leo Morley-Robertson was headed inches wide by James Lee at the back post. Griffith and then Jack Marshall both hit rising efforts just over the bar, before Fletcher had to be alert to push away another Griffith shot on 74. With just over ten minutes remaining, a deep cross from the Brantham left was headed back across goal and off the bar in what proved to be the last goalmouth action of an entertaining game. A much more experienced Town team dominated for large periods of the first half and moved the ball well, although they didn't create too many more clear-cut chances after the early goal. However. after the break, Brantham gained the ascendency and certainly deserved at least a draw against a much younger Blues side, who really struggled to impose themselves on the game. The rest of the U21s squad have now returned from their pre-season trip to Canada and they will face Bury Town - who are now managed by former Blues midfielder Cole Skuse - in the annual Martin Swallow Memorial Trophy match at the Getaway Cars Stadium, Ram Meadow on Saturday afternoon (3pm KO). Town XI: Fletcher, Elliott (Brouwers 46), Jambang (O'Sullivan 46), Iorpenda (Frith 46), O'Connor (Rastrick 46), Compton (Longwe 46), Unadike (Trialist 46), Sains (Eze 46), Buabo (Eldred 19), Foyo (Trialist 46), Nwabueze (Nsofor 46).

Photo: TWTD



