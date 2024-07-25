U21s and U18s Fixtures Released

Thursday, 25th Jul 2024 09:05 Town’s U21s will get their Professional Development League Two South season under way when they host Birmingham City at Playford Road on Tuesday 13th August (KO 1pm), while the U18s start their PDL2 South campaign at Sheffield United on the preceding Saturday (KO 11am). The U21s, who finished fifth in their division last season, subsequently face Burnley away at Turf Moor on Saturday 17th August - the same day as the Blues’ Premier League season gets up and running - with a 3pm kick-off before Sheffield United’s U21s visit Playford Road to take on John McGreal and David Wright’s side on Tuesday 27th August in the first month of the season’s final fixture. The games against Watford on Tuesday 8th October, Brentford on Tuesday 22nd October, AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday 5th November, Millwall on Tuesday 18th March and Coventry City on Friday 11th April (all KO 1pm) are scheduled to be played at Portman Road. A full list can be found on the club site. Following their opening match against the Blades, the U18s, who finished seventh last season with former Luton, Gillingham, Hearts and Birmingham midfielder Olly Lee having taken over as coach in January, host Crewe Alexandra on Saturday 17th August at Playford Road (KO 11am). A week later they make the trip to Hull City, before Barnsley visit Playford Road on Saturday 31st August. Full fixtures can be found here. The Blues’ academy remains category two but with the club having plans to upgrade to category one.

