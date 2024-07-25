Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
No Fortuna Extra-Time
Thursday, 25th Jul 2024 16:20

Saturday’s friendly against Fortuna Düsseldorf will now not have an additional 30 minutes following the initial 90.

The clubs initially planned to play extra-time regardless of the scoreline at full-time in order to give more players time on the pitch, however, this will not now happen. The game will be 90 minutes followed by a penalty shootout.

More than 13,000 supporters are expected to attend Fortuna’s first ever game at Portman Road, among them around 500 visiting supporters.



Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Tommy_ITFC added 16:34 - Jul 25
This is after fans have paid the extra money for tickets and sorted out their transport?
-4

Doc_Albran added 16:44 - Jul 25
Not sure they charged extra on the grounds there would be extra time. Plus a penalty shootout can take up to 30 minutes to sort out anyway, so doubt anybody will be crying into their bovril over it!
0

Denny32 added 17:20 - Jul 25
Has the novelty factor waned a bit surely you think more than 13000 attend .especially people That cannot get match tickets
0

Cotton_eyed_joe added 17:26 - Jul 25
Denny - half the ground is closed hence only 13000 seats available
0

trevski_s added 17:29 - Jul 25
@denny - I don't think full ticketing was available especially as parts of some of the stands are probably still closed off with any ongoing work
0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 17:39 - Jul 25
I hope we make our Fortuna friends welcome (other than on the pitch, of course).
0


