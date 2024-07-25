No Fortuna Extra-Time
Thursday, 25th Jul 2024 16:20
Saturday’s friendly against Fortuna Düsseldorf will now not have an additional 30 minutes following the initial 90.
The clubs initially planned to play extra-time regardless of the scoreline at full-time in order to give more players time on the pitch, however, this will not now happen. The game will be 90 minutes followed by a penalty shootout.
More than 13,000 supporters are expected to attend Fortuna’s first ever game at Portman Road, among them around 500 visiting supporters.
Photo: TWTD
