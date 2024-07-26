Blues 'Leading Race' For Birmingham Midfielder
Friday, 26th Jul 2024 16:47
Town are claimed to be the frontrunners in the chase for Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James.
According to HITC, the Blues are currently trying to do a deal to sign the Wales international, who is expected to leave the Midlanders following their relegation to League One and is available for a fee in excess of £10 million.
Newcastle United, Brighton, Brentford, Leicester and Southampton have previously been linked, while Europa League winners Atalanta are also said to be keen having made bids in January, but with Town currently in pole position.
Hereford-born James, 20, came through the ranks at St Andrew’s and won England U20 caps as a youngster having previously played for Wales at U15, U16 and U18 levels, before committing his international career to the Welsh, for whom he qualifies through his father, former Football League defender Tony.
James, who scored Birmingham’s goal in their 3-1 defeat to the Blues at Portman Road in February, has made 54 senior domestic starts and 50 sub appearances, scoring 10 goals.
Another central midfielder is very much on Town’s wishlist this summer, the Blues having lost out to Southampton for Portman Road old boy Flynn Downes.
James is contracted for only another year but with Birmingham having an option for a further season.
Former Wales boss Rob Page was a big fan of the midfielder: “He reads the game well, he’s athletic, he likes a tackle, he can pass the ball, he can head it … he ticks a lot of boxes; he has got everything.
“He is a great lad and he wants to work hard. He has got potential and we’re going to help him achieve that.”
Meanwhile, Town are continuing discussions with Blackburn regarding forward Sammie Szmodics with the two clubs inching towards an agreement which would see the 28-year-old join the Blues.
TWTD revealed that the Blues had made a move for the Colchester-born Irish international a fortnight ago with protracted negotiations having been ongoing even prior to that.
