Blues 'Leading Race' For Birmingham Midfielder

Friday, 26th Jul 2024 16:47 Town are claimed to be the frontrunners in the chase for Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James. According to HITC, the Blues are currently trying to do a deal to sign the Wales international, who is expected to leave the Midlanders following their relegation to League One and is available for a fee in excess of £10 million. Newcastle United, Brighton, Brentford, Leicester and Southampton have previously been linked, while Europa League winners Atalanta are also said to be keen having made bids in January, but with Town currently in pole position. Hereford-born James, 20, came through the ranks at St Andrew’s and won England U20 caps as a youngster having previously played for Wales at U15, U16 and U18 levels, before committing his international career to the Welsh, for whom he qualifies through his father, former Football League defender Tony. James, who scored Birmingham’s goal in their 3-1 defeat to the Blues at Portman Road in February, has made 54 senior domestic starts and 50 sub appearances, scoring 10 goals. Another central midfielder is very much on Town’s wishlist this summer, the Blues having lost out to Southampton for Portman Road old boy Flynn Downes. James is contracted for only another year but with Birmingham having an option for a further season. Former Wales boss Rob Page was a big fan of the midfielder: “He reads the game well, he’s athletic, he likes a tackle, he can pass the ball, he can head it … he ticks a lot of boxes; he has got everything. “He is a great lad and he wants to work hard. He has got potential and we’re going to help him achieve that.” Meanwhile, Town are continuing discussions with Blackburn regarding forward Sammie Szmodics with the two clubs inching towards an agreement which would see the 28-year-old join the Blues. TWTD revealed that the Blues had made a move for the Colchester-born Irish international a fortnight ago with protracted negotiations having been ongoing even prior to that.

Photo: Gareth Evans/News Images/Sipa USA



KBsSocks added 16:54 - Jul 26

:) 0

FreddySteady added 17:08 - Jul 26

A midfielder!! 0

Gforce added 17:20 - Jul 26

Admittedly I don't know too much about him, but at only 20 years old has plenty of years ahead of him,to improve under Mckenna.

If he's as good as Rob Page describes he would be an excellent signing, hopefully we can tie him down to a long contract.

Fingers crossed. 0

ruds added 17:21 - Jul 26

Ooooohhhhh sit down, Oooooh sit down.....



& settle in for one hell of a season ahead of us boys and girls



COYB 0

Linkboy13 added 17:30 - Jul 26

Another saga begins (let's hope not). Definitely the type of midfielder we desperately need to take the pressure off Sam Morsy. Looks strong and physical which is what is needed in the Premier league players are not only technically better but also better athletes. At 20 he's still very young and Although not outstanding at Portman road under the magician McKenna he will get even better. The midfield area is so vital in the Premier league it important to win the physical battles otherwise you are going to struggle. 0

Fat_Boy_Tim added 17:37 - Jul 26

As a Welsh town fan, I watched all of Wales’ qualifying efforts and in a bit of a pipe dream i did think he’d be a great successor to Morsey or Luongo. Hell of a player. I hate the hope but I so want this to happen. He’s going to be worth a lot more than £10m after a season with KMK. 1

