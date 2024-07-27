Muric, Johnson, Greaves and Delap Start Against Fortuna
Saturday, 27th Jul 2024 14:24
New signings Aro Muric, Ben Johnson, Jacob Greaves and Liam Delap all start for the Blues in this afternoon’s pre-season friendly against Fortuna Düsseldorf at Portman Road (KO 3pm).
Muric makes his first appearance for the Blues in goal with Ben Johnson, playing his game at Portman Road at right-back, with Leif Davis at left-back. Greaves, making his first start for the Blues, and George Edmundson will be at the centre of the defence.
Skipper Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo will be at the centre of midfield with Delap, also making his first start since joining the club the central striker.
The three behind him will be Conor Chaplin, Wes Burns and Jack Taylor, with the former Peterborough man perhaps used on the left with Chaplin in the centre and Burns on the right.
Six players remain from last week's starting XI against the Ukrainian champions, Johnson, Davis, Morsy, Taylor, Burns and Chaplin.
Absent from the squad are Omari Hutchinson, who also missed the Shakhtar game last week, apparently due to his workload being managed, Harry Clarke and Ali Al-Hamadi, who both underwent surgery earlier in the summer, Nathan Broadhead and Cameron Humphreys, who suffered knocks earlier in pre-season, and Axel Tuanzebe, who missed the Austria camp for personal reasons.
The game will be followed by a penalty shootout regardless of the scoreline at 90 minutes.
Town: Muric, Johnson, Davis, Edmundson, Greaves, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Taylor, Chaplin, Delap. Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Burgess, Baggott, F Barbrook, Harness, Ayinde, Ladapo, Hirst.
Fortuna: Kastenmeier, Hoffmann (c), Tanaka, Johannesson, Klaus, Oberdorf, Iyoha, Schmidt, Appelkamp, Zimmermann, Sobottka. Subs: Kwasigroch, Schock, Quarshie, Niemiec, Roßmann, Jastrzembski, De Wijs, Manu, Affo, Suso.
Photo: ITFC
