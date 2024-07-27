U21s Win at Bury

Saturday, 27th Jul 2024 21:44 Osman Foyo netted the only goal as Town’s U21s beat Bury Town 1-0 to retain the Martin Swallow Memorial Trophy at the Getaway Cars Stadium this afternoon. Foyo, who came on as a late substitute for the first team against Shakhtar Donetsk in Austria last week, scored in the 10th minute. The game was the fourth time the clubs have competed for the trophy named after Martin Swallow, who died after a long battle with a brain tumour in October 2022, for his outstanding contribution to the two teams, having been chairman of the Town Supporters Club and PA man, steward and involved in hospitality at Bury, where he also drove the team bus. Town have now won the trophy three times and Bury, who are managed by former Town midfielder Cole Skuse, once. Ipswich Town U21’s retained the Martin Swallow Memorial Trophy with a 1-0 win at the Getaway Cars Stadium today. Thank you to everyone who came to support the game in memory of our much missed friend Martin who was a massive supporter of both clubs. 💙 pic.twitter.com/og4nznAWCI — Bury Town FC ⚽️ (@BuryTownFC) July 27, 2024

Photo: Matchday Images



Well done lads and what a lovely way to remember Martin who was a good friend of both clubs.

