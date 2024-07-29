Stewart Shirt Up For Charity Auction

A match-worn Town shirt signed by Blues legend Marcus Stewart is being auctioned to raise money for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

Stewart, 51, announced that he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in September 2022.

The shirt, being auctioned ahead of ahead of a sold-out fundraising dinner in Witney, Oxfordshire on Friday, was previously won at an auction a few years ago for a substantial amount.

However, following the diagnosis, the owner of the shirt very kindly told the Town legend that he wanted it to be re-auctioned with every penny going to the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, the charity Stewart raises funds for.

Sadly, Stewart can no longer sign autographs, so opportunities to own his signed match-worn shirts are limited.

All money raised from the silent auction will go directly to The Darby Rimmer Foundation. The only thing not included with this auction prize is delivery costs. Prizes can be collected in person or a courier can be arranged. To make a bid, visit Galabid here. The bidding sits at £231 at time of writing.





Photo: Action Images