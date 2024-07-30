McKenna Contender For England Job Claim
Tuesday, 30th Jul 2024 09:52
Town boss Kieran McKenna is claimed to be a contender for the vacant England manager’s job.
Gareth Southgate resigned his role following the Three Lions’ 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2022.
Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Lee Carsley are understood to be the leading candidates to replace Southgate, while Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Joachim Low are all believed to be keen to take the role.
And, according to The Sun, Blues boss McKenna is also among those under consideration.
The shortlist is being drawn up by FA technical director John McDermott, who was McKenna’s boss during his time as a coach at Tottenham’s academy.
While McKenna, 38, will almost certainly have crossed the FA’s radar, whether he would be viewed as the man for the job at this stage of his career seems less likely.
Among the seven requirements the FA are said to want from their new man is “a strong track record delivering results in the Premier League and/or leading international competitions”. McKenna’s first Premier League match as a manager will be Liverpool’s visit to Portman Road on Saturday 17th August.
And whether McKenna, who signed a new multi-million deal with Town which runs to 2028 earlier in the summer, would be interested in international football at this stage of his career, having only just won his shot at managing in the Premier League, is also a moot point.
