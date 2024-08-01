Mark Hudson Joins Town Coaching Staff

Thursday, 1st Aug 2024 17:44

Town have confirmed the appointment of Mark Hudson to the clubâ€™s backroom staff.

Former Cardiff City manager Hudson joins as a Set-Play and First-Team Coach and is in Germany for this weekâ€™s training camp having worked with the squad during pre-season.

A former Cardiff, Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town defender with nearly 500 professional appearances, Hudson began coaching at the Terriers in 2018, initially as a youth coach before twice being named interim boss of the first team.

After joining the coaching setup at Cardiff in November 2021, Hudson became first team manager, initially on an interim basis, between November 2022 and January 2023.

The 42-year-old has since worked as a coach in the Premier League with Sheffield United last season.

Hudson joins Kieran McKennaâ€™s growing coaching unit that includes Martyn Pert, Lee Grant, Charlie Turnbull, Sone Aluko, Rene Gilmartin and David Martin.





Photo: ITFC